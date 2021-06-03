Shop the 15 Best Cheap Sunglasses – Sunglasses Less Than $ 50

Courtesy

I’d like to say I’m a simple girl, but, there is one smol, dangerous trait about me and it’s that whenever I see a cute pair of sunglasses, I must purchase them. Yeah, my bank account doesn’t like that part of me too much. In a perfect world, every pair of totally cute sunglasses would be totally affordable, but wings, that’s not always the case — hence, why I’m here. With summer fully in our sights, a durable yet trendy pair of shades is vital for a warm-weathered wardrobe. So, to get some UV protection in your future (without dropping a lot of coin,) may I present you with the best sunglasses under $ 50?

Ahead, 15 pairs of sunnies you’ll want to wear all season long. From chic oversized designs to pairs that look like they came straight from the closets of some of the ’00s biggest stars, there’s a style for everyone. If you need even more fashion inspiration for the summer, trust us with the recs. Check out these seriously adorable dresses you can pick up from Amazon, shop these straw bags that look good on and off the beach, and obsess over a couple of swimsuits from these sustainable swim brands. (Gosh, isn’t summer fashion just the best ?!)

1

This Two-For-One Option

Rectangle Sunglasses

These TikTok-famous shades are vintage-inspired sunglasses done right. Also, the fact you get two pairs for the price of one? Say less!

two

These Funky Ones

Ottagono Silver Ottoto glassesusa.com

$ 39.00

Put the ol ‘faithful circular wire-framed sunnies on the bench this season and bring these octagonal-shaped ones in for a couple of rounds.

3

This Neutral Design

Muse Banks Muse glassesusa.com

$ 43.00

These creamy-colored sunnies are just too perfect to pass up this summer.

4

These Retro Lenses

Vintage Cat Eye Sunglasses

If there’s one style of glasses I own the most, it’s cat-eyed. They’re the perfect blend of fun and flirty, and compliment every kind of face shape.

5

This Bougie Pair

Caribbean Sunset

A visor design pair of shades is the ultimate sun blocker. You get

MAJOR UV protection, while looking super stylish doing so.

6

These Statement Sunnies

Gold Octagon Sunglasses London Calling lulus.com

$ 15.00

I mean, who can resist this two-toned gem? The frame around the brown-tinted lenses is a reflective gold border, so it’ll give off a serious shine when it hits the sun.

7

This Vibrant Style

Liuzhou Souk + Sepia soukandsepia.com

$ 29.00

Gradient lenses are ALWAYS a move — especially if you want to elevate your overall ensemble.

8

This Standout Star

Star Pride Sunglasses

Keep it neutral and style these with a simple summertime dress and sandals, so the shades can remain the star of the show.

9

This Blinged Out Option

Oversized Round Rhinestone Sunglasses

Ta-da! The statement accessory that will add the perfect amount of sparkle to any outfit.

10

This Trendy Style

Somebody To Love Sunglasses Brown

When you want to incorporate some ~ dramatic flair ~ to your look, turn to this oversized design to fulfill your needs.

eleven

This Flirty Beauty

Oversized Tinted Heart Frame Sunglasses

Get ready to be the human replica of the heart-eyed emoji, baby! Seriously, how cute are these ?!

12

This Pastel Look

Beveled Square Sunglasses Asos DESIGN us.asos.com

$ 14.50

Speaking of heart eyes, I’m majorly crushing on this pair. The transparent pale blue-colored lenses and how they contrast with the mint frame is * chef’s kiss. *

13

This Y2k Gem

Square Diamond Stunna Shades CarringtonCompany etsy.com

$ 40.00

Channel your inner baddie aesthetic with this jewel-encrusted pair. It’s available in other fun colors like neon orange and neutral brown if the pink isn’t really your scene.

14

This Evergreen Pick

“On Lock” Cat Eye Sunglasses Unbranded. rebdolls.com

$ 12.98

You can’t get more classic than a chic pair of black shades. They just go with EVERYTHING.

fifteen

This Tortoise Cutie

Muse x Hilary Duff Anna Muse x Hilary Duff glassesusa.com

$ 39.00

The tortoise pattern on some sunnies is just a tried-and-true that’ll never let you down.

