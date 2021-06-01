Shop Rebel Wilson’s Summer Swimsuit Instagram

Rebel Wilson’s Memorial Day Weekend was officially better than mine. Because Mostly I woefully stared out my window in a rain storm while surrounded by un-worn swimsuits and she was out here on the beach looking amazing in this sexy zip-up one piece:

Becuase you definitely want this suit in your life, it seems to be the Farrah Bonded Swimsuit by Lisa Marie Fernandez, which you can snag for $ 395:

Farrah bonded swimsuit

LISA MARIE FERNANDEZ net-a-porter.com

$ 395.00

Def channeling Rebel this summer with this swimsuit vibe! FYI, the actress has been embarking on a “year of health” through 2020 and 2021, and says it’s had a positive impact on her life. As she put it, “For the last few years, I’ve been theme-ing my years. So I had the ‘Year of Fun,’ last year I had the ‘Year of Love,’ and this year it’s gonna be the ‘Year of Health’ because I turned 40 this year in March. I never really focused on my health, which was probably obvious. I was going all around the world jet-setting everywhere and eating a ton of sugar. That was kind of my vice. I have a very sweet tooth. I love desserts. “

She also added that she’s coming into her own with her career. “I feel more in control,” she said. “I get to produce movies now – which is amazing – and have more control over the content. Everything seems to be coming together. Maybe I was a late bloomer or something, but I’m slowly getting it together.”

Mehera Bonner Mehera Bonner is a news writer who focuses on celebrities and royals.

