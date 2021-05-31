Shop Parachute’s Memorial Day Weekend Sheets Sale

Ruben chamorro

Memorial Day weekend has ARRIVED… and I’m so ready for some much-needed R&R. Chances are your long weekend has been packed with BBQs, park hangs, and lots of rosé, but the ultimate way to get the (slumber) party started? Parachute’s MDW comes out.

ICYMI, Parachute makes bedding that is soooo comfy, they basically proved that thread count doesn’t matter. And, after single-handedly defining the bedding world, they expanded into bathroom essentials, tabletop pieces, and so much more.

Parachute lit-er-ally never has sales, but is currently taking 20% ​​off everything. I mean, if you needed a sign it was time to adultify your bedroom, this is it. K, so what should you buy? No worries, check out the very best deals to add to your cart.

1 Percale Sheet Set

Parachute Home parachutehome.com

$ 109 – $ 149 $ 87 – $ 119 (20% off)

Want to get in on this sale but have no idea where to start? You can’t go wrong with the percale sheets, an ultra-crisp set that will turn your bedroom into a five-star hotel.

2 Makeup Towel Set

Parachute Home parachutehome.com

$ 25 $ 20 (20% off)

Want to take your Parachute love beyond the bedroom? Pick up some cute makeup towels. These black cloths are perfect for wiping off mascara, foundation, and contour.

3 Women’s Waffle Lounge Set

Parachute Home parachutehome.com

$ 149 $ 119 (20% off)

Tbqh, you can never have too many cute sweat sets. This matching waffle combo is straight-up ah-dor-able.

4 Down Mattress Topper

Parachute Home parachutehome.com

$ 269 – $ 399 $ 215 – $ 319 (20% off)

Thanks to this down mattress topper, your bed will legit feel like an IRL version of cloud nine.

5 Cloud Cotton Quilt

Parachute Home parachutehome.com

$ 219 – $ 269 $ 175 – $ 215 (20% off)

For the perfect finishing touch to your bed, throw on this quilt. The crinkled cotton material is * chef’s kiss. *

6 the mattress

Parachute Home parachutehome.com

$ 1,299 – $ 2,199 $ 1,036 – $ 1,759 (20% off)

Or, if you want to reeallly treat yo’self, pick up a new mattress. Made with organic cotton and wool from New Zealand, this cozy option is compatible with Mother Nature herself.

7 Linen Sheet Set

Parachute Home parachutehome.com

$ 149 – $ 189 $ 119- $ 151 (20% off)

Make those sweaty AF nights a little easier with Parachute’s lightweight and vv breathable linen sheets. You are welcome.

8 Down Alternative Side Sleeper Pillow

Parachute Home parachutehome.com

$ 79.00

$ 89 – $ 99 $ 71 – $ 79 (20% off)

Of course, no dreamy bed is complete without a plush pillow. Are you a side sleeper? This option is actually made for you.

9 Scented Candle

Parachute Home parachutehome.com

$ 39.00

$ 49 $ 39 (20% off)

Want to get lit this summer? You’ll love Parachute’s Salt Water candle, which smells * just * like the beach.

10 Linen Waffle Tabletop Collection

Parachute Home parachutehome.com

$ 29 – $ 129 $ 23 – $ 103 (20% off)

Now that things are kinda going back to normal, you can finally have your friends over! Up your hostess skills with Parachute’s cool linen tabletop collection.

