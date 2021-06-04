Shop Olivia Rodrigo’s Affordable Jewelry From 8 Other Reasons

Olivia Rodrigo is THE woman of the moment, thanks to her relatable lyrics and buzzy debut album “Sour.” Not only is she incredibly talented (like, go look up a YouTube video of her singing live on SNL or at the BRIT Awards if you haven’t already watched them 100 times), but her sense of fashion is also equally enviable. Like most Zoomers, she gravitates toward the ’90s aesthetic of crop tops, high-waisted jeans, and layering on tons of jewelry. And speaking of the latter, you can score some of her exact! same! pieces! from the brand 8 Other Reasons for less than $ 50. Let me break it down for you.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

In the above IG post (and some other ones), you can spot her wearing the brand’s set of four stacking rings from its collab with actress Draya Michele. Olivia wore the set in silver, which retails for $ 48. With that math each ring is 12 bucks, so it’s a steal ?! The set comes in gold and chocolate gold if you’re not much of a silver person, too.

x Draya Michele Duran Set of 4 Chain Stacking Rings

8 OTHER REASONS nordstrom.com

$ 46.00

And in the below slideshow (side note: what a gorge LOOK omg), she wore another style from 8 Other Reasons. This time it was the brand’s “Agnes Hoop” earrings, also in silver. The pair comes in gold as well and costs just $ 34. Keep the inexpensive-but-chic finds comin ‘, Olivia!

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Basically, if you’re the kind of person who keeps tabs on all the fun outfits she posts on Insta (same), then you can at least get the same accessories at an accessible price point. We stan a saavy shopper! And, of course, we stan Olivia Rodrigo.

Lauren Adhav Associate Fashion Editor I’m Cosmopolitan’s Associate Fashion Editor and write about any and all trends, major celeb fashion moments, and why wide-leg jeans are basically the best.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io