Shop Net-a-Porter’s Spring Sale 2021

Some news for you that might make your wallet twitch just a bit, but your heart sing: Net-a-Porter is having its spring sale right now and there are some gems that have delicious price tags on ’em. The luxury fashion retailer has more than 200 (!!) pages worth of gorgeous designer items that you might’ve thought you couldn’t ever afford — from dresses to purses to shoes — that have been discounted up to 50 percent off. Um, best day ever ??

You’re going to be absolutely shooketh to see that luxe names like Alice + Olivia, Cushnie, Ulla Johnson, and Veja (aka one of Meghan Markle’s fave shoe brands) have some stunning designs at jaw-dropping low prices. Buuut, it’s not going to be for long though! So that means you need to get to ~ adding to cart ~ (yes, I just made that a verb) ASAP because these products are selling out at lightning speed.

Keep on scrolling to see alll the best deals I gathered from the sale — which consists of over 10,000 products BTW — because I care about you and your wardrobe. You won’t regret these buys, I promise bestie!

Prices shown reflect the sale.

1

this printed sweater

Ansley Leopard-Jacquard Cashmere Sweater ALICE + OLIVIA net-a-porter.com

$ 210.00

You know how people say that a little black dress is a must in a woman’s wardrobe? Well, I say so is an animal-printed sweater of some sort. And TBH, it should be this one.

two

this cottogecore-esque dress

Agathe Tiered Cotton-Poplin Wrap Midi ULLA JOHNSON net-a-porter.com

$ 267.00

The whole romantic and whimsical aesthetic is very much The Thing at the moment — and if you’re looking for a dress to fit that vibe, you’re lookin ‘at her. Style the piece with sandals in the summer or knee-high boots in the fall!

3

these fan-fave shoes

+ NET SUSTAIN Rio Branco leather-trimmed suede and mesh sneakers VEJA net-a-porter.com

$ 84.00

Meghan Markle adores Veja … and that’s all I really gotta say. These sneaks usually go for more than a hundred bucks, so I’d buy ’em ASAP while they have this (temporary) drool-worthy price tag.

4

this laidback jumpsuit

’70s Denim Jumpsuit AGOLDE net-a-porter.com

$ 210.00

A fashion power move is owning a denim playsuit. That’s it. You are welcome.

5

this sleek purse

Lisa medium leather shoulder bag GU_DE net-a-porter.com

$ 215.00

A Y2K trend I never want to see die out are shoulder bags. If you’re on my wavelength, I suggest investing in this white leather bb. It’ll go with everything … and will prob be part of your daily life. Calling it now.

6

these dainty pearls

Stratus gold vermeil pearl earrings COMPLETEDWORKS net-a-porter.com

$ 147.00

Is your look in need of a lil bit of shine and oomph? The answer to your problem: pearl earrings. This pair is unique as it has CLUSTERS of the gemstone on each, individual earring.

7

these gray jeans

Corsy high-rise tapered jeans ISABEL MARANT ÉTOILE net-a-porter.com

$ 145.00

Something that’s impossible to own too many of: a dark wash jean.

8

this sophisticated blazer

Pinstriped wool-blend blazer THEORY net-a-porter.com

$ 297.00

Blazers are the new jackets and I’m sooo here for it. And you can trust that this wool-blend silhouette will keep you cozy and looking fly.

9

this fun playsuit

Brighton printed linen jumpsuit ZIMMERMANN net-a-porter.com

$ 570.00

Jumpsuits are a gift from the fashion gods, truly. I mean, who knew you could look freakin ‘bomb while wearing just a single article of clothing ?? This work of art by Zimmermann is a testament to that and will be absolutely fire on that upcoming island vacay.

10

this slinky dress

Libi gathered silk-satin midi dress DODO BAR OR net-a-porter.com

$ 502.50

I always like to have a cocktail dress on hand just in case I find myself invited to a fahncy, semi-casual event. This brick-colored silk dress is perfect for occasions like that.

eleven

this floral top

Cyllene Cropped Floral Wrap Top ERDEM net-a-porter.com

$ 495.00

You can easily dress this shirt up or down with a pair of jeans or a luxe midi!

12

these leather bottoms

Leather culottes FRAME net-a-porter.com

$ 450.00

Your closet needs leather culottes. Period. Throw these bad boys on with a plain white tee and you’ll be the chicest one in the room (without putting in so much effort).

13

this sexy mini

Tinsley One-Shoulder Metallic Mini HANEY net-a-porter.com

$ 490.00

Wear this with a slick ponytail, shiny jewelry, and neutral-colored heels and I promise you won’t be able to stop looking at yourself in the mirror.

14

this cozy coat

Double-Breasted textured wool-blend coat BY MALENE BIRGER net-a-porter.com

$ 447.50

Shopping hack for ya: Buy your winter coats in the summertime because they’re, like, superrrr discounted. Snag this white beaut that’ll match allll the ‘fits.

fifteen

this edgy skirt

Asymmetric draped silk-charmeuse skirt CUSHNIE net-a-porter.com

$ 425.00

This skirt will get compliments on compliments when you’re out on date night or drinks with friends. Pair it with a simple bodysuit or a lace bralette to add some flirty vibes.

Megan Uy Assistant Shopping Editor Megan is the Assistant Shopping Editor at Cosmo where she covers all things shopping within the fashion and lifestyle space.

