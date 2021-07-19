Shop Megan Thee Stallion ‘Sports Illustrated’s’ Swimsuit Issue

Say it with me: It’s Hot (Vax) Girl Summer, and once again, Megan Thee Stallion is the reigning queen of the season. And in a total queen move, Meg can now officially say that she’s a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue cover star — a feat that makes her the rapper ever to grace the front of the magazine! Iconic!

In an interview with People about becoming an SI cover girl, Megan said posing for the swimsuit issue felt right because “I think they are on the forefront when it comes to diversity and inclusion because they do not fear change, they lean into it,” she said. “They see the world and have it reflect on the cover and pages inside. That is why they have been so successful. “

Growing up, Megan also said that she had a few idols to look up to before appearing in Sports Illustrated, which made her even more excited to be their newest star. “My earliest memory of a SI Swimsuit cover was Tyra,” Megan said, referring to Tyra’s famous 1997 cover (which she later recreated in 2019). “I remember thinking, ‘Wow, this girl looks like me!’ Here is this stunning Black woman owning her curves and it made a big impact. It made me think, maybe I can be on the cover of SI Swim one day. And guess what – I am! “

And of course, seeing Beyoncé — who just happens to be her bestie and mentor now, casual— on the cover of Sports Illustrated in 2007 gave Megan a good opinion of the magazine when she was younger, too. “I was so surprised when she did the cover, because I had only ever seen models before,” she said. “I think she was the first musician to ever be on the cover.”

If you’re completely obsessed with all of Megan’s swimsuits from the shoot, you’re in luck! She actually wore a TON of pieces from her collaboration with Fashion Nova, and a bunch of them are on sale at the moment:

Happy shopping / draining your bank account!

