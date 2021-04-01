Shop Lulu and Georgia’s Friends and Family Sale

At the risk of sounding way too enthusiastic, Lulu and Georgia is truly THEE best. Though their prices are high-ish, the soothing neutral color palettes and natural textures fit basically any room. Plus, they curate their quality decor and furniture by vibe! So, if you’re not down to flex that interior design muscle, you can “shop by room” to find the pieces that suit your aesthetic sans stress. (Check out their “soft seventies” lewk if you know what’s good for you.)

If you’re out here like, “OK! But sounds expensive?” You’re not totally wrong. But the good people at Lulu and Georgia are hosting their annual Friends + Family sale, so you can enjoy 25% off of most full-priced items now through March 21.



Maybe you want to invest in your WFH space, beautify your living room, or splurge on a new mirror. This is a great time to do all of that, friend.

Shashenka Floor Mirror

Lulu and Georgia

Aldora Round Ottoman

Lulu and Georgia

Hannah Media Console

Lulu and Georgia

$ 1,049 $ 786.75 (25% off)

Fabienne Sofa in Moss

Lulu and Georgia

$ 3,298 $ 2,473.50 (25% off)

Ambleside Bed by Ginny MacDonald

Lulu and Georgia

$ 3,798 – $ 4,098 $ 2,848.50 – $ 3,073.50 (25% off)

Sonya Indoor / Outdoor Rug

Lulu and Georgia

$ 48 – $ 528 $ 36 – $ 396 (25% off)

Pali Outdoor Chair

Lulu and Georgia

$ 1,099 $ 824.25 (25% off)

Antonia Desk

Lulu and Georgia

Also, this sale has plenty of great deals for $ 300 or less (think: dinnerware sets, candles, and throw pillows). So you don’t have to drop a couple grand to make your space feel cozy.

Aimee Mohair Throw

Lulu and Georgia

Edris Metal Planter

Lulu and Georgia

Lylah Round Tray

Lulu and Georgia

Wren Pillar Candle

Lulu and Georgia

$ 30— $ 32 $ 22.50— $ 24 (25% off)

Lia 3-Light Semi-Flush Mount Light

Lulu and Georgia

Arches Pillow By Sarah Sherman Samuel

Lulu and Georgia

Pencil Stripe Linen Sheet Set

Cultiver

$ 385— $ 395 $ 288.75— $ 296.25 (25% off)

12-Piece Tara Terracotta Dinnerware Set

Lulu and Georgia

Because the good stuff is always the first to go, check out our favorite picks — and don’t forget the promo code “FAMILY25” at checkout!

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io