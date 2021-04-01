Shop Lulu and Georgia’s Friends and Family Sale

At the risk of sounding way too enthusiastic, Lulu and Georgia is truly THEE best. Though their prices are high-ish, the soothing neutral color palettes and natural textures fit basically any room. Plus, they curate their quality decor and furniture by vibe! So, if you’re not down to flex that interior design muscle, you can “shop by room” to find the pieces that suit your aesthetic sans stress. (Check out their “soft seventies” lewk if you know what’s good for you.)
If you’re out here like, “OK! But sounds expensive?” You’re not totally wrong. But the good people at Lulu and Georgia are hosting their annual Friends + Family sale, so you can enjoy 25% off of most full-priced items now through March 21.
Maybe you want to invest in your WFH space, beautify your living room, or splurge on a new mirror. This is a great time to do all of that, friend.
Shashenka Floor Mirror
Lulu and Georgia
Aldora Round Ottoman
Lulu and Georgia
Hannah Media Console
Lulu and Georgia
$ 1,049 $ 786.75 (25% off)
Fabienne Sofa in Moss
Lulu and Georgia
$ 3,298 $ 2,473.50 (25% off)
Ambleside Bed by Ginny MacDonald
Lulu and Georgia
$ 3,798 – $ 4,098 $ 2,848.50 – $ 3,073.50 (25% off)
Sonya Indoor / Outdoor Rug
Lulu and Georgia
$ 48 – $ 528 $ 36 – $ 396 (25% off)
Pali Outdoor Chair
Lulu and Georgia
$ 1,099 $ 824.25 (25% off)
Antonia Desk
Lulu and Georgia
Also, this sale has plenty of great deals for $ 300 or less (think: dinnerware sets, candles, and throw pillows). So you don’t have to drop a couple grand to make your space feel cozy.
Aimee Mohair Throw
Lulu and Georgia
Edris Metal Planter
Lulu and Georgia
Lylah Round Tray
Lulu and Georgia
Wren Pillar Candle
Lulu and Georgia
$ 30— $ 32 $ 22.50— $ 24 (25% off)
Lia 3-Light Semi-Flush Mount Light
Lulu and Georgia
Arches Pillow By Sarah Sherman Samuel
Lulu and Georgia
Pencil Stripe Linen Sheet Set
Cultiver
$ 385— $ 395 $ 288.75— $ 296.25 (25% off)
12-Piece Tara Terracotta Dinnerware Set
Lulu and Georgia
Because the good stuff is always the first to go, check out our favorite picks — and don’t forget the promo code “FAMILY25” at checkout!
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io