Shop Lorde’s Yellow Outfit from the “Solar Power” Video

Lorde just dropped her first song in literal years (hi, @ “Solar Power,” love you), and the music video is best described as pure sunshine. In part thanks to Lorde’s skirt and top set, which I need in my Summer wardrobe immediately.

This delightfully sunny yellow outfit is from sustainable New York brand Collina Strada, and rejoice: the top and skirt both appear to be on sale. Which inevitably means that yes, they’re probably about to sell out (if they haven’t already by the time you’re reading this!), So run do not walk to your credit card:

YELLOW SATIN MONTE CARLO TOP

collinastrada.com

$ 175.00

Also, please note: even if Lorde’s exact outfit does sell out, Collina Strada has a bunch of other amazing pieces for you to channel your inner “Solar Power” in this summer. To fave staff:

PINK LOOPY SISTINE TOMATO CONVENTION BUTTON UP

collinastrada.com

$ 200.00

Just FYI in case you’ve realized that Lorde is basically all you care about at the moment, her new album is coming soon and we’ve obsessively rounded up everything you need to know about it here — including some important theories. Until then, let’s go ahead and re-watch the video for “Solar Power.”

And psst: check out some of our other favorite sunny yellow pieces perfect for summer lounging and / or frolicking by a beach below:

Sundress

I Dream For You idreamforyou.co

$ 169.00

Terry Cloth Bucket Hat

Lack Of Color shopbop.com

$ 99.00

Ruffled linen pajama set

Sleeper net-a-porter.com $ 220.00

$ 132.00 (40% off)

Pamela One Piece

Hunza G shopbop.com

$ 122.50

“Ether” Skirt

JBD Apparel jbdapparel.com

$ 120.00

Lace Sandals

MANU Atelier shopbop.com

$ 325.00

Buttercup Puff Sleeve Mini Dress

Sister Jane shopbop.com

$ 72.80

Mehera Bonner Mehera Bonner is a news writer who focuses on celebrities and royals.

