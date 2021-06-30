Shop Kate Middleton’s Red Zara Blazer

Ummmm, did you catch Prince William, Kate Middleton, and Prince George’s royal outing yesterday? The Duke and Duchess joined fans at Wembley Stadium to watch England and Germany play in the European Football Championship, and were accompanied by their son, the casual future king, who was dressed like a tiny cute business man. Boss Baby could simply never, that’s all I’m saying.

But while we could spend all day talking about Prince George’s iconic fashion moment, we’re here to talk about Kate — who showed up to the game wearing a super chic red double-breasted blazer. A couple things: 1) not sure why the vibe of this soccer game was business casual, but let’s just go with it, and 2) I need this blazer in my life.

Amazingly, while Kate’s wardrobe often consists of super expensive designer pieces that would be outside the realm of closet possibility for most of us non-royals, she actually wore a Zara piece to this event! According to Town & Country, Kate’s blazer is the Textured Double Breasted Blazer, and was recently on sale for 30% off at just $ 59.99. Tragically, the blazer is out of stock, but Zara still has a bunch of similar ones avail for everyone to channel their inner Kate Middleton.

There’s a buttoned cropped one is also on sale for $ 59.99 and IMO is actually cuter than Kate’s (sorry, Kate!), As well as full blown blazer dress for $ 79.99 in case you want to take things to an even more blazer-y level.

Kay, back to talking about how adorable tiny businessman Prince George is!

