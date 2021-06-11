Shop Dua Lipa’s Puffer Phone Case for Just $ 65

If you stalk Dua Lipa’s Instagram like I do (I have no shame in admitting this, and you shouldn’t either!), You may have noticed that she’s a particular fan of a certain puffy-looking phone case. It’s in this photo gallery, this gallery, this pic, the photo below … need I continue? As people often do with things they love, she even made sure she got it in multiple colors: red and brown. And those are just the ones we know about. The style, naturally called “The Puffer Case,” is from Urban Sophistication and is $ 65, so you can protect your phone and take all the cute mirror selfies at the same! time!

Shop Urban Sophistication's Phone Cases!

Chocolate Puffer Case

urbansophistication.boutique

$ 65.00

Red Puffer Case

urbansophistication.boutique

$ 65.00

Matcha Puffer Case

urbansophistication.boutique

$ 65.00

Lavender Puffer Case

urbansophistication.boutique

$ 65.00

And Dua isn’t the only celeb obsessed with it! Riverdale’s Madelaine Petsch and singer J Balvin have the Urban Sophistication cases, also in red and brown. If you want even more of a reason to shop them, they have tons of 5-star reviews. Apparently, customers get tons of compliments on the unique style and absolutely love how soft they feel. I mean, I think I’m pretty much sold at this point ?!

The lavender hue is available to purchase now, while the rest of the colors are available to pre-order and will ship by the end of June. They each fit different variations of the iPhone 11 and 12 (sorry, Android users!), So just make sure you double check the size so it fits yours. Also, the polyurethane material is water-resistant, which adds some extra protection, and you can also wipe it clean if it gets dirty. Easy!

Now go ahead and treat yourself — and your phone — to one of these adorable cases and you can copy at least part of Dua Lipa’s enviable accessory game.

Lauren Adhav Associate Fashion Editor I’m Cosmopolitan’s Associate Fashion Editor and write about any and all trends, major celeb fashion moments, and why wide-leg jeans are basically the best.

