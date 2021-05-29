Shop Brooklinen’s Ridiculously Good Memorial Day Sale

John francis

TBH, your bed is a reeaaallly special place. It’s where you watch copious amounts of Netflix, answer emails (let’s keep that between us), get a ‘lil steamy, and — duh — sleep. So, shouldn’t your bed be as cozy as it possibly can be? That’s exactly why you * need * to shop Brooklinen’s Memorial Day sale. FYI, Brooklinen sells cute (and comfy AF) sheets that won’t break the bank. And, in honor of Memorial Day weekend, the brand is taking 15 percent off everything. (You don’t want to snooze on these deals, trust.)

Not sure what to buy? No worries, I’ve got you covered. Check out the best deals to add to your cart, stat.

1 Luxe Duvet Cover

Brooklinen brooklinen.com

$ 155 $ 131.75 (15% off)

The quickest, easiest way to level up your sleep space? It’s by switching out your duvet cover — and this lilac one is stunning.

2 Down Alternative Pillow

Brooklinen brooklinen.com

$ 59 – $ 79 $ 50.15 – $ 67.15 (15% off)

Of course, no bed is complete without a bunch of pillows. Brooklinen’s down alternative style has three plushness levels to choose from, so you’ll find the best ones for your needs.

3 Linen Core Sheet Set

Brooklinen

$ 269 – $ 289 $ 228.65 – $ 245.65 (15% off)

Looking to switch up your bedding this summer? Spring for linen. Lightweight and breathable, it’s perfect for those hot AF nights.

4 Down Mattress Topper

Brooklinen brooklinen.com

$ 349 – $ 389 $ 296.65 – $ 330.65 (15% off)

This plush down mattress topper is the closest you can get to sleeping on cloud nine.

5 Luxe Hardcore Sheet Bundle

Brooklinen brooklinen.com

$ 240 – $ 330 $ 204 – $ 280.50 (15% off)

You can’t go wrong with the Luxe Hardcore bundle, trust. Between the buttery soft texture and subtle sheen, it’s no wonder this set is a consistent best-seller.

6 Mulberry Silk Eyemask

Brooklinen brooklinen.com

$ 29 $ 24.65 (15% off)

Thanks to the Mulberry silk — which helps keep wrinkles and fine lines at bay — beauty sleep has never looked so good.

7 Super-Plush Robe

Brooklinen brooklinen.com

$ 98 $ 83.30 (15% off)

An uber-plush robe will give your space five-star hotel vibes. Go ahead, treat yourself.

8 Scented Candle

Brooklinen brooklinen.com

$ 35 $ 29.75 (15% off)

Want to set the mood? Stock up on Brooklinen’s dreamy candles. (Psst … Magic Hour smells like a legit rose garden.)

9 Throw Blanket

Brooklinen brooklinen.com

$ 189 $ 160.65 (15% off)

Take your Netflix and chilling sesh up a couple of notches with this ridiculously soft lambswool throw. Cute and cozy? Yes please.

10 Bed-Stuy Pant

Brooklinen brooklinen.com

$ 90 $ 76.50 (15% off)

Did you know Brooklinen also makes cute loungewear? BRB, adding these pants to my cart.

11 Ultralight Bath Towels

Brooklinen brooklinen.com

$ 49 $ 41.65 (15% off)

Bring Brooklinen to your bathroom with some new bath towels. And don’t let this ultra-light option fool you, it’s suuuuper absorbent.

