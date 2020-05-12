The retail food sector is emerging stronger after the implosion of the coronavirus crisis worldwide and good evidence of this are the results it has presented this Tuesday DIA supermarkets, a chain of stores that has presented a turnover almost similar to that of the first quarter of 2019, reaching 1,696 million euros of net sales between January and December.

Although the drop is 2.1% compared to the same period last year, the result is very encouraging for the Letterone-owned chain of stores (Mikhail Fridman), given that the establishments have decreased by 11.7% in this last year, within the framework of the efficiency plan in which the company has been working. Thus, the like-for-like sales, one of the most relevant data for the profitability of retail businesses, has grown 2.6% in the last twelve months throughout the group (with businesses in Spain, Portugal, Argentina and Brazil).

However, if the negative effect of Brazil and Argentina, which are penalized by the devaluation of the real and the Argentine peso, is left out, the comparable sales data are excellent in Spain and Portugal, where sales per square meter have grown by 7.8% and 9.7% respectively, driven by the crisis of the coronavirus and its covid-19 disease, which led to warehouse sales during the month of March.

Thus, the movement of Madrid supermarkets goes towards fewer stores (it has gone from 6,626 to 6,506 only in the first quarter) but more profitable. DIA is mainly closing franchised stores, where management has always been more problematic and which brought many headaches to the previous management of Ricardo Currás, Currently investigated for alleged crimes of unfair administration and accounting falsehood, as has been reported exclusively by OKDIARIO.

Positive EBITDA

Another of the good news that can be seen when observing the results of DIA is the ebitda, an operating profit that depends only on the business itself, and which shows an enormous improvement, going from 16 million in the first quarter of 2019 to 60.7 million between January and March this year, an improvement of 266%. According to information shared by DIA at the CNMV, ebitda “increased mainly thanks to the reduction in restructuring costs, which fell sharply when the main initiatives originating in 2019 were completed.”

The net results, however, remain negative and remain at 142 million, for the cost of the adjustments and for the penalty of the exchange rate with the Brazilian currency.

DIA has carried out all this transformation under the direction of the former CEO of Lidl Karl-Heinz Holland. Holland will leave the front line of the company on May 20 and DIA is already in the hands of its new management team, with Stephan DuCharme as CEO and Ricardo Alvarez as CEO of DIA Spain.