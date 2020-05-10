Like equities and certain raw materials, the bitcoin has also been affected by the crisis of the coronavirus. In this way, when the pandemic had already left China, the price of bitcoin went from changing by about $ 9,900 per touch on February 24, to doing it at about $ 4,001 per digital currency on March 13, losing more than half of its value in less than 20 sessions.

Despite this trend, which was also seen in all the world’s major exchanges, the price of cryptocurrency has skyrocketed in recent weeks. According to the data collected by CoinMarketCap, compared to the $ 7,500 with which it ended the session on April 24, its price 33% has already appreciated in the last two weeks, and the volume traded around this cryptocurrency in the last 24 hours already exceeds 65,000 million dollars.

Aitor Mendez, an analyst at IG Markets, remarks that “bitcoin attracts market interest again after suffering, like other assets, a strong depreciation during the last days of February and the first fortnight of March, as a consequence of the panic unleashed in the markets for the emergence of COVID-19 in western countries ».

Halving

However, market speculation around the bitcoin price has skyrocketed as a new halving. This Monday, one of the most important events for this cryptocurrency is expected to occur in the bitcoin market; a phenomenon known by the English term halving, through which mining productivity from now on will be cut in half.

“It is a phenomenon that occurs every 4 years and usually has a bullish effect on the price of bitcoin, given that the increase in supply is reduced despite the fact that demand remains, so its price tends to react with increases to adjust to the new reality in the market, “emphasizes Méndez.

«The last major division occurred in July 2016, before the fever for cryptocurrencies forever changed the market, so investors are now trying to anticipate a phenomenon that was registered up to two times (also November 2012) before virtual currencies became a massive phenomenon, “adds Méndez.