© Copyright (c) 2020 Telemundo.

Shootings leave three children dead in Chicago and at least three more killed in New York

A wave of shootings this weekend in two of the country’s major cities left at least 13 dead and dozens injured. In Chicago, Illinois, 10 people lost their lives, including three children; in New York, more than 20 wounded and three died; while in northern California, two people died after a shooting at a Walmart distribution center.

The events have occurred as gun violence increases and against the background of protests against police brutality, which demand to underfund law enforcement.

Three children are shot dead in Chicago

Activists and local leaders called for more state and federal support this Sunday, after the weekend shootings in Chicago that left three children dead, including a 10 year old girl who received a stray bullet through the window of an apartment.

Saturday night’s death was one of at least 10 shooting deaths that originated since Friday night. A 1-year-old baby and a 17-year-old teenager were also killed.

« It is out of control when even innocent children are losing their lives, » said neighborhood activist Raúl Montes Jr., who planned a vigil Sunday night in the southwest of the city.

Montes called for federal intervention, while a state lawmaker announced a new task force to address underlying problems.

« Violence is the result of poverty and must be addressed with human services and support, » State Representative La Shawn Ford, a Democrat from Chicago, said in a statement. The group asked for support from federal, state and city leaders.

A recent series of shootings in Chicago and other cities have pushed authorities to the limit. Experts say gun deaths, not including suicides, are on track to exceed last year’s.

« The pain of losing a child never goes away, » Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Saturday on Twitter. “As a mother, I am tired of funerals. I am tired of burying our children. «

Three dead and dozens injured in New York

The city of New York has suffered this weekend a wave of shootings that have left at least three dead and about twenty wounded. The events have occurred as gun violence increases and against the background of protests against police brutality, which demand to underfund law enforcement.

This Sunday, the police charged the alleged author of the death of a 19-year-old girl Identified as Erica López and from the state of Connecticut, she was shot in the chest from a vehicle on Friday night after a dispute in a bar near the Flatiron building (Manhattan), according to the local newspaper New York Post.

In the incident, her 21-year-old boyfriend, admitted but stable, was also injured in the leg, with whom the young woman celebrated the birthday of some friends, the newspaper explains.

The other two fatalities are a 23-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman., shot at on Saturday afternoon in the East New York area (Brooklyn), allegedly by a man dressed in a long jacket and a blonde wig, who approached them when they were sitting in the entrance of a building, collects the digital media AmNY .

There have been about twenty shootings in the city since Friday, the most recent this morning at a home party in the popular neighborhood of Williamsburg (Brooklyn), in which a 30-year-old woman was shot in the head, for which she is seriously ill, and a 31-shot man in three the body, in stable condition.

On Saturday, a 26-year-old man was shot in the back and leg at the entrance to a building on the Upper West Side (Manhattan), and that same night a 20-year-old man was shot in the leg in Central Park, among others. of the wounded he leaves this weekend. [Armas de gran calibre y granadas: así fue el atentado contra Omar García Harfuch, el jefe de Seguridad de Ciudad de México]

This June, a wave of gun violence has broken out in New York that has not been remembered since 1996 and in the first three weeks there were 125 shootings, double the same period last year and a « worrying » trend, according to Mayor Bill de Blasio.

De Blasio has rejected that the spike in weapons incidents is linked to the police reform that is taking place at the local and state levels after the anti-racist protests over the death of George Floyd at the hands of the police, who are still taking to the streets and demanding a $ 1 billion cut to the body.

Experts attribute the increase in crime to a set of circumstances that go through the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, which has forced the prison system to release thousands of prisoners as a precaution, and by the legislative reform on bail, which prevents maintaining in custody before trial of defendants on certain charges.

However, one of the main officials of the New York police, Terence Monahan, indicated in his Twitter account that law enforcement « budget and staff cuts » will affect citizen « security » and the relationships between agents and neighborhoods.

Cuts in the NYPD’s headcount and budget will affect the safety of every New Yorker. With less officers on the street, #NeighborhoodPolicing and the strong relationships cops have built with those they proudly serve will suffer. pic.twitter.com/eJ2MGgJteB — Chief Terence Monahan (@NYPDChiefofDept) June 27, 2020

Coronavirus minima

The New York state reported Sunday that it has recorded minimal records of deaths and hospitalizations for coronavirus since the pandemic began in March, while investigating local outbreaks at a school graduation and two factories.

The state, which remains the most hit in the country by the pandemic, accumulates 391,923 confirmed cases and 31,368 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. [La Casa Blanca responsabiliza a los jóvenes del repunte del coronavirus y envía un mensaje a los ‘millenials’]

Five people died in the last 24 hours, the lowest number since March 15; Hospital admissions fell to 869 and 616 new positive cases were identified, representing less than 1% of the nearly 62,000 tests performed in the state.

« As states across the country grapple with new reopening-related rallies, New York’s numbers continue to slide to record lows. Our progress is a direct result of New Yorkers’ discipline and hard work, and an incremental reopening based on the data, « Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a note.

Speaking to NBC, Cuomo admitted « fear » that imported cases from other states will arrive, for which, along with neighbors New Jersey and Connecticut, it will require quarantine visitors to COVID-19 hot spots, and has ordered to block access to paid sick leave for those who travel to those places voluntarily.

With information from ., NBC News, New York Post and AmNY.

Also read:

NYPD accused of using prohibited restraint technique on black man suspended

New York removes a racist statue of former President Theodore Roosevelt. « Ridiculous, don’t do it, » says Trump

New York Police rescue a man who climbed atop the Brooklyn Bridge