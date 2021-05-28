Shootings, homeless people and crisis: they say that New York has lost its charm

High crime rates and the economic crisis have caused the city of New York lose its charm. This was pointed out this Thursday by the British newspaper Daily Mail.

With a photographic essay on the growing presence of homeless people and mental problems in the streets, after the Covid-19 pandemic, the newspaper emphasized the wave of insecurity that is experienced in 2021.

“These photos show an influx of homeless people on the streets as Manhattan struggles to recover after the coronavirus pandemic that wiped out its tourism industry”, assures the medium.

“The pandemic heightened the crisis due to homelessness, mental illness and crime, particularly random assaults and stabbings, when homeless men and women are seen everywhere lying in the streets,” adds.

And it is that this year all violent crimes in the city have increased. According to Compstat figures, crime has risen 30% in the Big Apple.

“There are many more crimes and many more addicts and homeless on the streets. In the last three months, I have seen three or four people shoot in front of me “a trader told DailyMail.

“Times Square has lost its essence. People come here now and just sit ”, opined a policeman.

Right in Times Square, the epicenter of New York tourism, a few weeks ago, an African-American man opened fire in front of the public on a Saturday afternoon, injuring two people, including a Hispanic girl.

On weekends there are dozens of gunshot wounded.

“New Yorkers don’t feel safe because crime is growing. It is not that they have become neurotic or very sensitive… they are correct ”, Governor Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday.

“We have a huge crime problem in New York City. Everything we are talking about with the resurgence of the economy, we must first make people feel safe, added the politician immersed in a sexual harassment scandal.

City authorities have been optimistic in the economic field with the recent reopening and that it will materialize with the total return to classes in the fall.

In recent months there has been a unprecedented exodus from New York to places like Florida or Vermont. Among other factors in addition to the collection system, there is the issue of insecurity.

Just this weekend, about 30 people were hit, one of whom died, sources from the city’s law enforcement authorities confirmed, figures that indicate a continuation of the wave of violence that is being experienced in the metropolis.

According to the New York Post, the incidents occurred from Friday to Sunday at 2:00 p.m., although the most violent hours were those in the early hours of Saturday to Sunday, when 11 people were injured in a short period of time.

The source consulted by the Post, which he describes as a veteran agent of the New York Police, affirms that most of the events are the result of activities of street gangs.

“These young people are fighting gun battles and there are innocent people who are being injured”, said the policeman, who pointed out that there are many more shootings that take place but that do not leave victims.

Although these figures are still far from the worst years of violence in New York in the 1990s, people warned that “the weekend is not over yet,” noting that there were two more shootings on Sunday afternoon. .

Among the victims are an 18-year-old man who received a fatal bullet in the neck on Friday in the Far Rockaways area of ​​Queens, and a Manhattan prosecutor, Mollie Bracewell, who was injured when a bullet grazed her face while dining. on a terrace of a restaurant in Prospect Heights, Brooklyn, also on Friday.

In addition to the shootings, two more men were killed Friday, one of whom was stabbed in north Brooklyn and another after being beaten in the northeast Bronx.