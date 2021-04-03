Shooting start date and location

‘The Last of Us 1 and 2’ are not only two of the best video games in history (95 and 93 in Metacritic, respectively) but they are an unbeatable example of a story that, despite being interactive, cries out to be a series or a movie. ‘The Last of Us’ has never been based on the player’s freedom of choice, in the open world or in the alternative endings according to your choices, but in the hard moments that you had to face yes or yes, in the huge protagonists characters and in the emotions it awakens to advance in your story. Fans of the game can’t wait to see the series, they are likely to be disappointed at every slight change in the story. Those who have no idea about the games, can discover it together with some characters, Joel and Ellie, who have marked millions of players.

Created by Neil Druckman, director of both video games, and Cragi Mazin, creator of ‘Chernobyl’, and starring Pedro Pascal (‘Game of Thrones’ and ‘The Mandalorian’), as Joel, and Bella Ramsey (‘Game of Thrones’ ) like Ellie, HBO fiction is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated projects. After knowing the casting protagonist, today it has been announced that the production will start this July, specifically on July 5. He will do it in Calgary, Canada, in a shoot that will end almost a year later, on June 8, 2022. We are talking about a very long schedule for a television series, one that indicates a huge and tremendously cared for blockbuster or, also, a who intends to shoot several seasons at once to avoid, for example, the excessive growth of Bella Ramsey, who is now 17 years old. Let’s remember that, in the games, we met Ellie at 14 and 19 (with some intermediate stage, albeit brief), so it is difficult to know if she is going to cover all ages or even in which the series is going to focus.

Also, it indicates that it is very likely that the series will not be released, if everything goes according to plan, until 2023. In addition to Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann as main screenwriters and showrunners, it was confirmed that the Russian director of ‘A great woman (Beanpole) ‘, Kantemir Balagov, will direct at least the pilot episode.

Let’s remember that, broadly speaking, the story of the first game takes place twenty years after the expansion of a zombie virus, in a society that was almost destroyed. Joel, a bitter mercenary whose daughter died in his arms on the first day of the epidemic, must cross the country in charge of a shameless orphan named Ellie who could be the key to everything.

According to CBC, the original source of all the filming information, Jason Kenney, Prime Minister of Alberta, has stated that ‘The Last of Us’ will be the largest film or television production in Canadian history. We will see, yes, how Pedro Pascal alternates his leading role in ‘The Mandalorian’ with this 11-month shoot …

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io