Shooting reported in Miami-Dade Home Depot parking lot

June 20, 2021 June 21, 2021

A shooting occurred this Saturday night in the Home Depot parking lot near the Mall of the Americas, located at 7899 and West Flagler Street.

According to authorities, a Home Depot employee alerted a Miami-Dade police sergeant who was patrolling the area about an alleged thief leaving with a full shopping cart.

When the officer ordered him to stop, the man fled into a black two-door Honda car with another person at the wheel.

Once the suspect entered the vehicle, they tried to ram the officer, who fired on several occasions, but the subjects managed to escape.

Police are looking for a 6.1-foot-tall, 200-pound man dressed in black, and a woman who was accompanying him.

Authorities do not know if the two subjects are injured.

