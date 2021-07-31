Shooting, Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 | Meet Fátima Gálvez and Alberto Fernández, the heroes of the first Spanish gold

Fátima Gálvez and Alberto Fernández They have been in charge of giving Spain the first gold medal in Tokyo 2020, and it has been in Olympic shooting, in the new category of mixed pit. In this way, both shooters were hung for the first time an Olympic medal around the neck, and they returned to Spain a metal in a virgin discipline since Athens 2004.

Inaugurated in the best possible way, it remains for us to know a little more about the two protagonists who have achieved the feat this Saturday.

Fátima Gálvez, from the olive groves to the best scenes in the shooting world

The native of Baena and resident in Granada has always been linked to the world of shooting. His father, fond of hunting, was the one who took Fatima to hitting shots for the first time and something inside the Andalusian woke up. In addition, the shooter had the opportunity to witness this discipline live in Barcelona 1992, where his ambition to compete was awakened.

Little by little, Gálvez realized that she had a prodigious aim, and began to enter the world of shooting until she became one of the best athletes in this discipline worldwide. Despite winning four world championships, he has had to fight a lot to get where he is. For instance, being left-handed, they forced the marksman to get used to shooting with the right hand.

Those in Tokyo are the third Games of an athlete who, at 34 years old, has managed with great perseverance to hang an Olympic medal around her neck, and nothing more and nothing less than a gold. I had already got two diplomas in his appearances in London and Rio.

Alberto Fernández, passionate about shooting and G Men

Alberto Fernández has been the great protagonist of the final, with 24/25 shooting and 75/75 in qualifying. The Spanish shooter, who has four Olympic participations behind him, is another clear example of the award for perseverance.

The three-time world champion had triumphed in the shooting world, but he still had the thorn to achieve an Olympic metal to round off a dream career.

The Madrilenian he started in this world thanks to his father, who was also a competitor and encouraged his son to get into the sport of shooting. His wife, Bea Martínez, is also a marksman, which supports and helps the Madrilenian a lot when it comes to training and preparing for competitions.

Shot | And on the eighth day the Spanish anthem finally sounded in Tokyo

One of the keys to Alberto’s success has been going to a sports psychologist. Before, he himself acknowledged that he was not getting results in the Olympic events because he pushed himself to such an extent that he did not enjoy what he is passionate about. A change of mentality that has been key to launching his Olympic record with a gold, and, surely, enjoying what he is passionate about.

Another of his passions is music, the shooter has a group called ‘Los Geiperman’, which are dedicated to playing songs by Hombres G in tribute form. Fernández was the founder of the band and they have even performed in front of 3,000 people.

