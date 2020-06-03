Shooting in the foot, changing provisions in the electricity sector, says Caintra

Alejandro Alegría

La Jornada newspaper

Wednesday June 3, 2020, p. twenty

The federal government is shooting itself in the foot, because less than a month after the Mexico, United States and Canada Treaty (T-MEC) enters into force, it is changing the rules of the game and inhibiting investments that could be attracted with that trade pact, said the Chamber of the Transformation Industry of Nuevo León (Caintra).

In a video conference, Adrián Sada Cueva, president of that business body, said that the industrial sector is concerned about the change in the dispatch of electrical energy made by the National Center for Energy Control, because its cost can skyrocket.

The impact of the change in electricity transmission rates made by the Energy Regulatory Commission is not yet clear, he said, and may affect companies that contribute 14 percent of gross domestic product.

He considered that the current administration has promoted the T-MEC for being an investment potential, but to change the rules of the game before it comes into force, he reiterated, is to be shot in the foot.

Adrián Sada stressed that he sees it difficult to enter new investments, given the changes in the energy sector there is not much appetite to bring capital to Mexico, although there would be a fair amount of protection against the new policies, because it is affecting projects that were close to completion.

The country’s industry, he added, will lose competitiveness against the United States, since the cost of electric energy is lower in that country and, therefore, it is cheaper to produce there.

Sada Cueva invited the federal government to dialogue and discuss the different points of view on the subject.

Guillermo Dillon Montaña, general director of Caintra, considered that it is difficult to invest in an environment in which there is uncertainty, because there is a risk of affecting capital. He commented that the business sector is respectful of the laws, but considered that the authority must honor what is already established.

Economic revival

After the phased economic reopening, there is uncertainty to restart operations, due to the provisions of the three levels of government, as they are different, Sada said.

There are federal and state signs that arrive found. It has been difficult to navigate with that disparity. But we understand that we are living unprecedented moments. It’s hard. We ask expeditiously for better coordination.

Dillon Montaña considered that interpreting federal, state and municipal measures generates an environment of uncertainty, which affects economic recovery.

