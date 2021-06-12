Shooting in shopping area leaves 13 injured in Austin, Texas

HOUSTON.

A shooting It was unleashed at dawn this Saturday in the crowded center of Austin, Texas, with a balance of 13 injured, reported the police of this southern city of USA.

The policeman said he responded to multiple shots just before 1:30 a.m. in bustling downtown Austin, where a great crowd it must have dispersed.

A statement from the city police department said “13 victims suffered gunshot wounds or injuries, and one suspect remains at large.”

Our officers responded very quickly and were able to immediately begin action to save the lives of many of these patients, “Acting Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon said at a news conference.

AUSTIN MASS SHOOTING: In this new video, APD officers can be seen carrying a victim away from the scene after the 6th Street shooting that sent at least 13 to the hospital | STORY: https://t.co/rrQcFtdyIh pic.twitter.com/X1fTcxPWUz – KXAN News (@KXAN_News) June 12, 2021

Two of the victims are in critical condition, while the condition of the other 11 injured is stable.

Police said they had received a description of a suspect, an African American man, but it was not yet clear if more people were involved in the incident.

