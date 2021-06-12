in World

Shooting in shopping area leaves 13 injured in Austin, Texas

A shooting It was unleashed at dawn this Saturday in the crowded center of Austin, Texas, with a balance of 13 injured, reported the police of this southern city of USA.

The policeman said he responded to multiple shots just before 1:30 a.m. in bustling downtown Austin, where a great crowd it must have dispersed.

A statement from the city police department said “13 victims suffered gunshot wounds or injuries, and one suspect remains at large.”

Our officers responded very quickly and were able to immediately begin action to save the lives of many of these patients, “Acting Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon said at a news conference.

Two of the victims are in critical condition, while the condition of the other 11 injured is stable.

Police said they had received a description of a suspect, an African American man, but it was not yet clear if more people were involved in the incident.

