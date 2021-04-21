Shooting in Little Havana left one dead and two wounded

April 21, 2021 April 21, 2021

Miami police are investigating a shooting in Little Havana where a man was killed and two others injured by gunshot wounds early Wednesday morning.

According to the authorities’ report, the incident occurred around 3:40 a.m. Wednesday, in front of number 26 with avenue 8 in the northwest of Miami. After hearing the shots, a police commission moved to the scene to report three male men who were wounded by firearms from a moving car.

Two of the injured were taken by Miami firefighters to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition, while the other injured was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police opened an investigation and did not provide further details on the victims or the suspect in their preliminary information. If anyone has information on this, they can call the Miami-Dade Crime Stop Line at (305) 471-8477.

