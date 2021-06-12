Shooting in downtown Austin, Texas, injures 13

A shooting broke out early Saturday morning in busy downtown Austin, Texas, injuring 13, police in the southern city of the United States said.

Police said they responded to multiple shots just before 1:30 a.m. in bustling downtown Austin, where a large crowd had to disperse.

A statement from the city police department said that “13 victims suffered gunshot wounds or injuries, and one suspect remains at large.”

“Our officers responded very quickly” and “were able to immediately begin life-saving measures for many of these patients,” Austin Acting Police Chief Joseph Chacon said at a news conference.

Two of the victims are in critical condition, while the condition of the other 11 injured is stable.

Police said they had received a description of a suspect, a black man, but it was not yet clear if more people were involved in the incident.