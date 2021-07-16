Shooting in Colombia was an honor: Tilda Swinton in Cannes

FRANCE

British actress Tilda Swinton, star of the film “Memoria”, in contention for the Palme d’Or and shot in Colombia, said this Friday that it was an “honor” to shoot in the Latin American country and praised the team she worked with.

In the film, directed by the Thai Apichatpong Weerasethaku, he plays an orchid farmer who visits her sick sister in Bogotá and who begins to hear strange noises.

We worked with people we did not know and very quickly they became a family, “she said at the press conference of the film. For her, it was an” honor “to work with these professionals.

Asked about the white blouse adorned with feathers in the colors of the Colombian flag that she wore this Friday, Swinton said it was in memory of all the people she worked with. As if he were wearing “a huge photograph of them” on his chest, he declared.

The actress explained that it was a creation of the British designer Jonathan Anderson, a friend of hers, and that she expressly asked him to put these colors.

The day before, at the official presentation of the film, Colombian actor Elkin Díaz, who is in the cast with his compatriot Juan Pablo Urrego, showed a Colombian flag that read “SOS”.

We send a message because we want the right to life to be respected “in Colombia, Urrego said at the press conference on Friday. The youth in these moments in Colombia are fighting for their rights and they are being killed in the streets, they are assassinating social leaders, environmental leaders. “

*** MJPR ***