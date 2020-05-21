A suspect was arrested after shooting at least three people in a shopping complex in the city of Glendale., in Maricopa County, Arizona, Wednesday night, according to local media updates released Thursday.

One of the victims is in critical condition, while two others suffered non-life-threatening injuriesGlendale Police Officer Tiffany Ngalula reported at a conference following the incident.

The shooting It happened the day before at 19:25 (2:25 GMT this Thursday) in the Westgate Entertainment District, in Glendale. When the police arrived at the shopping complex, located at number 6751 on Sunset Boulevard, “he confronted the suspect and was able to arrest him,” without revealing the identity of the alleged attacker so far.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the person involved previously released a video in which he called himself “the Westgate 2020 shooter” and would commit the act to return to “bad society”. Additional descriptions of the video made by the Phoenix New Times, They affirmed that the young man identified himself as Armando Junior Hernández.

This Thursday, the Westgate complex issued a statement released by CNN saying “deeply concerned about this incident and our thoughts are with the victims and their families.”

“Westgate will continue to work closely with the Glendale Police Department and internal security to better ensure the safety of our clients, tenants, and residents,” the statement said.

The local security authorities asked the people, still reported inside the shopping complex until 03:21 in the morning (10:21 GMT), to take shelter while determining that there are no more shooters or victims.

A restaurant employee identified as Isaac Osuna told CNN that he heard at least five shots before seeing people flee the scene. After the attack, Arizona state senator Martín Quezada reported on his Twitter account that he had witnessed the shooting.

“I just witnessed a terrorist armed with an AR-15 shooting Westgate. There are multiple victims. I saw two victims with my own eyes. I’m not sure how many others I saw the shooter. They told me not to say anything more about the details. until I speak to the police. I’m fine. Lots of people shocked, “he posted on his account the day after the incident.

In sum, the Republican Governor of Arizona, Doug Ducey, reported on the same social network that the department of public safety is in contact with his local counterparts. “We are monitoring this closely and the state is ready to support.”

Inland Arizona shopping malls began reopening last Saturday amid pandemic COVID-19azcentral.com reported. The outdoor stores were also reopened days earlier.

