Glendale Police reported that one person is detained for this assault, while two are injured.

At least two people were injured after a shooting registered this Wednesday night inside a shopping center in the city of Glendale, Arizonalocal police reported.

Glendale Police reported in their official Twitter account who cordoned off the attack area, located at number 6751 on Sunset Boulevard. It also confirmed the arrest of a person and two people hit by bullets.

Martin Quezada, a senator from the state of Arizona, was in the mall when what he called a attempt “terrorist”. On his social networks, the legislator commented that the aggressor shot with a AR-15 rifle and talked about multiple victims.

Meanwhile, the Governor of Arizona, Doug Ducey, reported that it is monitoring the situation and contacting local authorities to clarify the attack, which occurs a few days after the start of the opening phase of United States after confinement by the coronavirus.

Our hearts and thoughts go out to the people and families affected tonight, as well as the officers who appeared on the scene, ”he said.

With information from Notimex