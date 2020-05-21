Glendale Police reported that one person is detained for this assault, while two are injured.

At least two people were injured after a shooting registered this Wednesday night inside a shopping center in the city of Glendale, Arizonalocal police reported.

Glendale Police reported in their official Twitter account who cordoned off the attack area, located at number 6751 on Sunset Boulevard. It also confirmed the arrest of a person and two people hit by bullets.

Please stay out of the #Westgate area. Preliminary info from our dispatch is there were at least two persons struck by gunfire and one person is in custody. PIO is enroute to the scene. Media staging for now will be West of the Arena. – Glendale Police (@GlendaleAZPD) May 21, 2020

Martin Quezada, a senator from the state of Arizona, was in the mall when what he called a attempt “terrorist”. On his social networks, the legislator commented that the aggressor shot with a AR-15 rifle and talked about multiple victims.

I saw 2 victims with my own eyes. Not sure how many others I saw the shooter. Being told not to say anything else about details ‘til I speak to police. I’m ok. Lots of shaken up people. – Sen. Martín Quezada (@ SenQuezada29) May 21, 2020

Meanwhile, the Governor of Arizona, Doug Ducey, reported that it is monitoring the situation and contacting local authorities to clarify the attack, which occurs a few days after the start of the opening phase of United States after confinement by the coronavirus.

Our hearts and thoughts go out to the people and families affected tonight, as well as the officers who appeared on the scene, ”he said.

Our hearts and prayers are with the individuals and families impacted tonight, as well as the first responders and police officers who are on the scene. The state is here to continue to offer its full support to the victims and to the community. https://t.co/rAxAGMPk5x – Doug Ducey (@dougducey) May 21, 2020

