Shooting causes multiple casualties at FedEx facility in Indianapolis

Photo: ETIENNE LAURENT / EFE

Several people were shot Thursday night at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis, police said.

Officers responded to reports of “multiple injuries” at the facility at 8951 Mirabel Road, the Indiana State Police said. Authorities found “multiple victims,” ​​according to a press release issued to the Indianapolis Star.

Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine said on Twitter shortly before 11 pm local time that Interstate 70 was closed in both directions “due to police activity in the area.”

#TrafficAlert I-70 is closed in both directions between I-465 and Ronald Regan Pkwy due to police activity in the area. Please seek alternate routes – Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) April 16, 2021

The interstate reopened about an hour later.