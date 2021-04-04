Shooting at a party in the US leaves 3 dead

15 minutes. At least three people lost their lives and four more were injured in a shooting that occurred inside a house in the city of Wilmington, in North Carolina (USA), local police reported this Saturday.

The incident occurred in the early hours of this Saturday, according to a statement released by the Police.

The agents are investigating the causes of the incident that occurred in a house where the officers went to attend a complaint about shooting.

“Upon arrival, (the police officers) discovered that there had been a shooting inside the house during a party and that seven people were hit by the shots,” detailed the official report, which did not specify how many people were in the house or other details. .

Police confirmed that three of the seven people who were injured died. The remaining four were transferred to the New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington.

For now, the Police declined to reveal the identities of the victims, noting that they are working to notify the families of this “tragic event.”

“Our hearts go out to all those affected by this senseless violence,” added the note in which the cooperation of those with information about what happened was requested.

This fact adds to a streak of shootings that have rocked the United States in recent weeks. They have caused at least 24 deaths.

Ten of them in a supermarket in Boulder (Colorado), inside which a subject opened fire with an assault rifle.

Also on March 16, eight people were shot dead in several Asian massage parlors in Atlanta (Georgia), which has reopened the debate on gun control in the country.