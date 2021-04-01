Shooting at a California apartment complex leaves several dead

A shooting, which took place in an apartment complex in the city of Orange, California, It would have left several fatalities, according to authorities.

Police responded to the assailant’s attack, which could have left at least four dead and six injured.

Multiple people dead after MASS SHOOTING in Orange County, California. This has been determined a mass casualty incident. Multiple injuries reported as well. An officer involved shooting occurred with an altercation with the suspect- suspect in custody pic.twitter.com/m5xUefrKUE – Colin Scroggins CNAW (@cnaw_colin) April 1, 2021

According to local media, the shooter was arrested and transported to a hospital, where his condition remains unknown.

The situation is reported controlled.