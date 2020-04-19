A 51-year-old man, who reportedly acted alone, promotes a massacre in the eastern Canadian province, before being killed by police officers. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau regrets the tragedy. A 51-year-old man carried out a shooting massacre on Sunday (19/04) in the province of Nova Scotia, in eastern Canada, leaving at least ten dead, according to Canadian police information. One of the victims was a police officer.

The suspect was detained by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police at a gas station in Enfield, near Halifax. Police later reported that the sniper was killed.

The incident began in the small town of Portapique, with police officers warning people to lock their houses and hide in the cellars. Some fire spots in buildings have been reported by residents, but the police have not confirmed this information.

Mount Police Chief Chris Leather confirmed that more than 10 people died in the incident. “We believe that he is a single person responsible for all the murders and that he traveled alone in the northern part of the province and committed what appears to be several murders,” he said.

“This is one of the most senseless acts of violence in the history of our province,” said Governor Stephen McNeil. “My feelings are with all the people affected by this terrible situation,” lamented the country’s prime minister, Justin Trudeau.

