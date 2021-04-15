Shonda Rhimes talks about Regé-Jean Page (‘The Bridgertons’)

In recent days, much has been said about the absence of Regé-Jean Page in the second season of ‘The Bridgertons’. The actor officially said goodbye on his Instagram profile and shortly after we have learned of several rumors that revolve around the money that the actor rejected.

But now for the first time Shonda rhimes has ruled on his departure. She is the producer of the series of Netflix (and well known for having also produced ‘Grey’s Anatomy’, a series in which they decided to kill the protagonist. ‘Never forget’ the trauma, Shonda). For this reason, she is used to fans turning to her to ask for explanations for the disappearance of main characters. However, unlike the aforementioned series, Shonda has told in the American edition of Vanity Fair that the Duke of Hastings he is still alive (which gives rise to any future appearance, now that there are third and fourth seasons confirmed?) and that his absence in the second was agreed from the beginning.

SHONDA RHIMES TALKS ABOUT REGÉ-JEAN PAGE

“We made a deal that focused on doing just one season. That was the ‘mood’: ‘come and do a season as Duque.’ Anything else that was extra and that wasn’t really the plan when we started, it didn’t work out as option when we finish “, has told the magazine.

Rhimes later clarified that Page was invited to return for several cameos from season two, along with a few other characters from season one. “There are a lot of interesting talks that have been going on, mainly because I think people are having a hard time letting go.”

The producer reflects on what she has been reading on the networks, as fans are really affected by the future absence of Page. “It has been shocking to me because that usually happens when a character dies, but he is still alive! In any case, Regé-Jean did an incredible job and now our job is to find the best actors in each of the next seasons. he already gave him his ‘happily ever after’, I don’t know what he would do in a second season and, in fact, each book is a different story and we have the next couple on the way … “.

Well, we have to take it as an ‘everything passes’, it is time to surpass our Duke, because we have Bridgerton for a while … In addition, we will be able to continue seeing him in other projects! Cheer up. 😂

