Shonan Bellmare vs. FC Tokyo

07/10/2021 at 12:00 CEST

Next Sunday at 12:00 the match of the twenty-second day of the J1 Japanese League will be played, in which we will see the Shonan bellmare and to FC Tokyo in the Shonan BMW Stadium Hiratsuka.

The Shonan bellmare reaches the twenty-second day with the intention of recovering points after having lost his last match against him Vissel Kobe by a score of 3-1. Since the competition began, the locals have won in four of the 21 games played to date and have a total of 27 goals conceded to 21 in favor.

For his part, FC Tokyo won in front of Oita Trinita in his feud 3-0 and previously he had also done it out of his field against the Tokushima Vortis by 0-1, so he hopes to repeat the result, now in the stadium of Shonan bellmare. Before this match, the FC Tokyo they had won in nine of the 20 games played in the J1 Japanese League this season, with a record of 27 goals in favor and 27 against.

As a local, the Shonan bellmare has won twice, been defeated twice and has drawn six times in 10 games played so far, indicative that the FC Tokyo he may have the chance to achieve a positive result in this match. At home, the FC Tokyo has won three times, has lost three times and has drawn three times in their nine games played, so the players of the Shonan bellmare They must defend their goal to avoid surprises.

The two rivals have met before in the Shonan BMW Stadium Hiratsuka, in fact, the numbers show one win, three losses and one draw in favor of the Shonan bellmare. In turn, the visitors have a streak of two games in a row winning in this competition at the stadium of Shonan bellmare. The last confrontation in this competition between both teams was played in March 2021 and ended with a score of 3-2 in favor of the FC Tokyo.

If we analyze the situation of these teams in the Japanese League J1 qualifying table, we can see that the visitors are ahead of their rival with a difference of 10 points. The team of Bin Ukishima it ranks in fourteenth place with 21 points on its scoreboard. On the other hand, the visitors have 31 points and occupy the eighth position in the tournament.