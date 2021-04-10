Shonan Bellmare keep all three points after winning 0-1 at Sanfrecce Hiroshima

04/10/2021 at 09:00 CEST

The Shonan bellmare added three points to his scoreboard after getting a hard-fought victory against Sanfrecce Hiroshima, which was imposed 0-1 this Saturday in the EDION Stadium. The Sanfrecce Hiroshima came to the meeting with strengthened spirits after winning at home by a score of 0-3 at Yokohama. On the part of the visiting team, the Shonan bellmare did not pass the tables with a result of 0-0 against the Nagoya Grampus and accumulated three draws in a row in the competition. After the result obtained, the whole of Hiroshima is fifth, while the Shonan bellmare it is twelfth after the end of the duel.

During the first half, neither team managed to score, so the players left the field with the same initial 0-0.

In the second half luck came for him Shonan bellmare, who took the opportunity to open the scoring thanks to the goal of Tanaka in minute 56, ending the confrontation with a final result of 0-1.

In the chapter on changes, the Sanfrecce Hiroshima from Hiroshi jofuku relieved Morishima, Asano, Junior Santos, Kawabe Y Nogami for Fujii, Kashiwa, Douglas vieira, Rhayner Y Aoyama, while the technician of the Shonan bellmare, Bin ukishima, ordered the entry of Machino, Nago, Kobayashi Y Oiwa to supply Ishihara, Barada, Ohashi Y Tanaka.

In the match there was a total of one yellow card only for Hiratsuka’s team. Specifically, the referee showed a yellow card to Oiwa.

With this result, the Sanfrecce Hiroshima remains with 16 points and the Shonan bellmare it goes up to nine points.

On the next round of the J1 Japanese League the Sanfrecce Hiroshima will play against him Kawasaki Frontale away from home, while the Shonan bellmare will face in his fief against the Vissel Kobe.

Data sheetSanfrecce Hiroshima:Osako, Ibayashi, Araki, Shimizu, Chajima, Aoyama (Nogami, min.69), Rhayner (Kawabe, min.59), Naganuma, Fujii (Morishima, min.46), Kashiwa (Asano, min.59) and Douglas Vieira (Junior Santos, min.59)Shonan Bellmare:Kosei, Ono, Tachi, Ishihara (Machino, min.46), Yamada, Tanaka (Oiwa, min.76), Barada (Nago, min.46), Takahashi, Okamoto, Ohashi (Kobayashi, min.67) and Ishihara ( Machino, min.46)Stadium:EDION StadiumGoals:Tanaka (0-1, min. 56)