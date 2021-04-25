Shonan Bellmare gets a draw against Shimizu S-Pulse (1-1)

04/25/2021 at 09:00 CEST

The Shimizu S-Pulse and the Shonan bellmare tied to one in the match held this Sunday in the IAI Stadium Nihondaira. The Shimizu S-Pulse He arrived with the intention of increasing his score after drawing 0-0 in the last duel played against the Prawn Osaka. On the part of the visiting team, the Shonan bellmare reaped a zero draw against the Vissel Kobe, adding a point in the last match held in the competition. After the match, the home team was in fifteenth position, while the Shonan bellmare he stayed in fourteenth place at the end of the match.

During the first part of the game none of the players managed to score, so during the first 45 minutes the scoreboard did not move from the initial 0-0.

In the second half came the goal for the team from the Shimizu-ku neighborhood, which opened its score with a goal from Thiago Santana in minute 61. But later the Shonan bellmare reacted and equalized the contest thanks to the goal of Wellington shortly before the end, specifically in 88, ending the match with a final result of 1-1.

In the changes chapter, the players of the Shimizu S-Pulse who entered the game were Nakamura, Ibusuki, Goto Y Takeuchi replacing Nishizawa, Suzuki, Thiago Santana Y Kawai, while changes in the Shonan bellmare They were Machino, Shun nakamura, Wellington, I died Y Barada, who entered to replace Ishihara, Tanaka, Ohashi, Kobayashi Y Nago.

The referee decided to caution two players. On the part of the locals the yellow card went to Okui and by the Shonan bellmare admonished Tachi.

After the tie, the two teams had 11 points on the scoreboard and placed 15th (Shimizu S-Pulse) and fourteenth place (Shonan bellmare) in the J1 Japanese League.

On the following day the team of Michelangelo Lotina will face against Oita Trinita, Meanwhile he Shonan bellmare de Bin Ukishima will face him Consadole Sapporo.

Data sheetShimizu S-Pulse:Gonda, Tatsuta, Suzuki (Ibusuki, min.85), Okui, Elsinho, Miyamoto, Kawai (Takeuchi, min.92), Nishizawa (Nakamura, min.59), Nakayama, Thiago Santana (Goto, min.92) and Yuito SuzukiShonan Bellmare:Kosei, Ishihara (Machino, min.17), Ono, Tachi, Yamada, Tanaka (Shun Nakamura, min.46), Nago (Barada, min.85), Kobayashi (Mori, min.77), Okamoto, Ohashi (Wellington , min.77) and Ishihara (Machino, min.17)Stadium:IAI Stadium NihondairaGoals:Thiago Santana (1-0, min. 61) and Wellington (1-1, min. 88)