Shonan Bellmare and Vissel Kobe split the points in a goalless match (0-0)

04/17/2021 at 10:00 CEST

The Shonan bellmare and the Vissel Kobe tied at zero in the match held this Saturday in the Shonan BMW Stadium Hiratsuka. The Shonan bellmare came to the meeting with strengthened spirits after achieving a 0-1 victory against the Sanfrecce Hiroshima. On the visitors’ side, the Vissel Kobe had to settle for a 1-1 draw against him Shimizu S-Pulse. With this marker, Hiratsuka’s team was placed in thirteenth position, while the Vissel Kobe, for his part, is third at the end of the game.

During the first half there were no goals by any of the players of each team, so the result remained 0-0 during the first 45 minutes.

Neither team managed to score in the second half, so the match ended with a score of 0-0.

In the chapter on changes, the Shonan bellmare from Bin ukishima relieved Ishihara Y Kobayashi for Machino Y Nago, while the technician of the Vissel Kobe, Atsuhiro Miura, ordered the entry of Masika Y Masuyama to supply Inoue Y Hatsuse.

The referee showed four yellow cards, one of them to the Shonan bellmare (Kosei) and three to Vissel Kobe (Ryuho Kikuchi, Furuhashi Y Samper).

At the moment, the Shonan bellmare gets 10 points and the Vissel Kobe with 19 points.

On the following day, the two teams will play at home. Hiratsuka’s team will face the Shimizu S-Pulse and, for his part, the Vissel Kobe will do it against him Kashima antlers.

Data sheetShonan Bellmare:Kosei, Ishihara, Ono, Tachi, Tanaka, Okamoto, Nago (Kobayashi, min.73), Yamada, Takahashi, Ohashi and Machino (Ishihara, min.73)Vissel Kobe:Maekawa, Kobayashi, Ryuho Kikuchi, Sakai, Yamakawa, Yamaguchi, Samper, Hatsuse (Masuyama, min.79), Inoue (Masika, min.66), Furuhashi and GokeStadium:Shonan BMW Stadium HiratsukaGoals:0-0