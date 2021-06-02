Shonan Bellmare and Gamba Osaka sign a goalless draw (0-0)

06/02/2021 at 2:01 PM CEST

The Shonan bellmare and the Prawn Osaka tied at zero in the match played this Wednesday in the Shonan BMW Stadium Hiratsuka. The Shonan bellmare He faced the match with the intention of adding more points to his locker after drawing 1-1 in the last duel held against him Tokushima Vortis. Regarding the visiting team, the Prawn Osaka he was defeated by 1-2 in the last game he played against Sanfrecce Hiroshima. After the result obtained, Hiratsuka’s team is fourteen after the end of the match, while the Prawn Osaka is sixteenth.

In the first period, neither team was right in the face of the goal, so the first 45 minutes ended with the same 0-0 result.

In the second half neither the Shonan bellmare neither him Prawn Osaka They managed to realize the opportunities for the goal and the clash ended 0-0.

The technician from Osaka gave entry to Takao, Leandro Pereira, Ichimi, Okuno Y Wellington Silva replacing Tsukamoto, Patric, Usami, Kurata and Ideguchi, while on the part of the Shonan bellmare replaced Taiga hata, Nago, Tanaka and Ishihara for Okamoto, Ikeda, Yamada Y Machino.

The referee showed a yellow card to Prawn Osaka (Leandro Pereira), while the home team did not see any.

After this tie at the end of the match, the Shonan bellmare it was placed in the fourteenth position of the table with 18 points. For his part, Prawn Osaka with this point he got the sixteenth place with 14 points at the end of the game.

The next day Hiratsuka’s team will play in their fiefdom against the Kashiwa reysol, Meanwhile he Prawn Osaka will seek victory at home against him Fukuoka Wasp.

Data sheetShonan Bellmare:Tomii, Ishihara, Ono, Tachi, Yamada (Tanaka, min.78), Shun Nakamura, Ikeda (Nago, min.78), Takahashi, Okamoto (Taiga Hata, min.67), Wellington and Machino (Ishihara, min.89 )Prawn Osaka:Higashiguchi, Miura, Suganuma, Yota Sato, Yajima, Ideguchi (Wellington Silva, min.91), Onose, Tsukamoto (Takao, min.46), Kurata (Okuno, min.75), Usami (Ichimi, min.75) and Patric (Leandro Pereira, min. 60)Stadium:Shonan BMW Stadium HiratsukaGoals:0-0