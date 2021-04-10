Shona River, adult film actress confesses that Manchester United players hired her

The Manchester United She returned to immerse herself in the controversy and it is that the adult film actress, Shona River, revealed in her recent podcast “how to be a porn star” that three players from the Premier League hired her as a companion.

The Hungarian actress attacked the players as she assured that they tried to take advantage of their position of figures to take advantage of it, although she finally stopped them.

Also read: Liga MX: Carlos Salcido discovered his ‘miserable’ salary in Chivas thanks to Cruz Azul

“I was contacted once and hired by three Manchester United players to be their chaperone. They expect you to work for free, they expect us to be there simply because they are famous, but they really don’t want to just hang out with us. They want free sex.” said the actress, who insisted that the players are not generous at all.

A few days ago, a Hungarian actress named Shona River revealed in an interview that she had provided “special services” to three Manchester United players, but she did not disclose the identity of any Manchester United player. pic.twitter.com/2lewoMqwMT – 24H Sports (@ SportsDT1) April 9, 2021

“Just because they have money does not mean they are generous. One of the players took 200 euros of the money he had paid me to buy some pizzas.”

The adult film actress preferred to save the name of the footballers who hired her services, because she wants to prevent them from having problems at home or at work.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content