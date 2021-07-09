Shohei Ohtani’s strange “practice” to kill with home runs the MLB 2021

The Japanese of the Anaheim Angels, Shohei ohtani, has a curious and strange key to be effective with the wood in the season 2021 of the Big leagues (MLB) and through her hitting coach we met her.

Angels hitting coach Jeremy Reed revealed the offensive “key to success” Shohei ohtani in the present season 2021 from Big leagues, same where he is the leader of home runs with a total of 32 hits from four corners.

The key to Shohei ohtani It is extremely strange, as I mentioned in the title of this article, since according to Reed, the Japanese has not practiced batting all season 2021 from MLB and still he’s headed for the AL MVP.

Here is the report:

On Thursday’s #BBTNPod @Buster_ESPN and @JesseRogersESPN to talk about where the Cubs might send half its team. Plus, @SlangsOnSports discusses if deGrom missing the All-Star Game is justified and how Ohtani’s batting practice starts in the 1st inning https://t.co/erm3g4g3iv pic.twitter.com/blhXPHSf1U – ESPN Podcasts (@espnpodcasts) July 8, 2021

For a batter in the MLB be successful, batting practices are extremely fundamental, but it seems that the Japanese phenomenon does not see it that way, but even so, he is one of the most feared players in home-play this year 2021.

In addition, knowing this, one thing is clear to us and that is that Shohei ohtani He’s blessed to play baseball, so much so that everything he does in the Big leaguesHe does well, both hitting and serving as a starting pitcher.

In the present harvest 2021 from MLB, Shohei ohtani He has a .279 average, with 81 home runs, 32 home runs, 69 RBIs and 63 runs scored, offensive numbers that took him to the All-Star Game and will make him fight for the MVP.