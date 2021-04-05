Shohei Ohtani’s debut as a pitcher in MLB 2021

The Japanese Shohei ohtani had a scandalous debut from the mound in the MLB-Major League Baseball 2021.

In a long-awaited debut that I knew since the Spring Training began that it was the first Sunday in April, Shohei ohtani He didn’t look bad, he even showed his straight of up to 101 miles.

Shohei Ohtani ended up throwing 4.1 innings allowing only one earned run of the five that were scored, the rest were scored because of his same shooting error and two more from the catcher.

What was most impressive is that he became the first pitcher in American League history to pitch and hit in the same league game. MLBOn top of that, he hit a beastly home run through right field.

The straights and throws of the Japanese were driving many crazy, he shot straights of up to 101 miles and a lightning splitter of up to 92 miles.

Here the videos in summary:

Shohei Ohtani, 101mph Fastball, 92mph Splitter and 80mph Breaking Ball, Overlay w / Tails. pic.twitter.com/DWIH8SvG50 – Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 5, 2021

Shohei Ohtani, Savage 93mph Splitter… and K Yell. 😱 pic.twitter.com/Ot5csWJ7Zz – Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 5, 2021

Shohei Ohtani. Chairman: “Pitchers Who Rake” Club. pic.twitter.com/HHDX4vVkjL – Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 5, 2021