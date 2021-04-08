Shohei Ohtani would be MVP according to former Yankees pitcher

The ex-pitcher of the Yankees from New York, CC Sabathia, again praised the potential of the Japanese Shohei ohtani, making it clear this time that the Anaheim Angels player could be the MVP of the Big leagues (MLB).

Through the R2C2 podcast, the ex-Yankees, CC Sabathia, he assured that Shohei ohtani if he’s in prime physical condition, he could easily be the MVP of a baseball season of Big leagues.

“If you can keep this kid healthy, he’ll win the MVP,” he said. CC Sabathia on Shohei Ohtani.

Here is the report:

Question is – should I hit and pitch in the same games? Full take on the latest # R2C2 pic.twitter.com/PMB2S2UswV – R2C2 (@ R2C2) April 8, 2021

It is not the first time Sabathia goes off in praise with Ohtani, remembering that the ex-pitcher of the Yankees on the MLB, Some time ago he stated that this player who shines with the Angels was the best player he had seen in his life, above the superstars they shared with him in his career (Derek Jeter, Alex Rodríguez, Mariano Rivera, among many more) .

Well, he said it again and keeps it:

Best baseball player I’ve ever seen. I’ll keep saying it @MLB !! https://t.co/uKQHyglNzN – CC Sabathia (@CC_Sabathia) April 8, 2021

However, these comments from CC Sabathia They could not be at all crazy, since if Shohei Ohtani He has no injuries and continues to demonstrate as a pitcher and hitter what he has shown so far, he can easily be a contender for the MVP award of MLB.

The ex-pitcher of the Yankees, winner of a World Series, maintains his theory already Shohei ohtani is a player who is capable of hitting balls over 400 feet and pitching over 100 mph in baseball Big leagues.