Shohei Ohtani with more home runs than any Yankees player

The Japanese of the Anaheim Angels, Shohei ohtani, hit his fifth home run of the season in the MLB-Major League Baseball.

Shohei Ohtani came back in style despite having a limit of 80 pitches, he threw 4 innings allowing just one hit, no runs, with six walks and seven strikeouts.

While in the next game, a huge solo homer sounded to put his team up 2-1 against the Texas Rangers, adding five home runs with 13 RBIs and 310 batting percentage.

No other Yankees player has five home runs or more in the MLB much less 13 or fewer RBIs.

Here is the video of the home run:

誇 り = pride. Check out this homerun just hit by Shohei Ohtani. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/hm3IlaTplI – LasMayores (@LasMayores) April 21, 2021

Everything indicates that if Ohtani continues at that rate in the MLB, the AL MVP will not have another name at the end of the season, since, Ohtani He has a 1-0 record with 8.2 innings pitched and 14 strikeouts. It should be noted that 10 of those 14 strikeouts have been with his 89 to 92 miles per hour splitter that he has been throwing since he debuted in the MLB.