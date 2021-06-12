Shohei Ohtani with a wonderful start and contribution with his wood

The Japanese Shohei ohtani had another masterful exit where he supported himself with his offense against the Diamondbacks of the MLB.

Through his first outing at a National League stadium against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase FIedl, Shohei ohtani he implanted respect with both his arm and his wood.

Shohei ohtani he drove in a run with a second-inning double, where he brought his team’s second run on the scoreboard.

While from the mound, he threw 5 innings with 2 runs allowed, two walks, 5 hits allowed and 8 strikeouts.

Here the videos:

Shohei Ohtani, tonight’s starting pitcher, roped at 114.9 mph (!!!) double to bring home a run. pic.twitter.com/2HqU3ozJiH – Brent Maguire (@ bmags94) June 12, 2021

Shohei Ohtani, Unfair 99mph Cutting Fastball. 😯 pic.twitter.com/YsDE6e6q9U – Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) June 12, 2021

Shohei Ohtani, Dirty 87mph Splitter… and Sword. ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/f9vSnkemVY – Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) June 12, 2021

His ERA dropped to 2.22 in 45 innings of work with 68 strikeouts, earning his third win of the season in the MLB. On the other hand, his offense remains at 264 AVG. with 15 home runs, 15 doubles and 45 RBIs.