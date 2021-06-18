Shohei Ohtani vs Miguel Cabrera in the Major Leagues

The Japanese Shohei ohtani and the Venezuelan Miguel Cabrera they measured forces in the Major Leagues through the meeting of the Detroit Tigers and Anaheim Angels.

Many were dying to see this meeting in MLB 2021, the best Venezuelan hitter that has gone through professional baseball against the Japanese sensation of the Major Leagues.

In the first inning, Ohtani struck out Miguel Cabrera with a 95-mile fastball, winning the first game.

Shohei Ohtani blows it right past Miguel Cabrera for the strikeout 🔥 pic.twitter.com/TM1tsuDgJf – Dillard Barnhart (@BarnHasSpoken) June 18, 2021

While in the second turn, Shohei Ohtani hit him in the shoulder with a ball. Miguel Cabrera to get him to initial and then rolled a double play.

Oh No Sho ✅

Shohei Ohtani unintentionally hits Miguel Cabrera on arm with pitch & shows immediate respect.

Both players were friendly at first base when Ohtani walked earlier in the game as a batter. Cabrera not injured.

Credit: Youtube / MLB # 大谷 翔 平 #Ohtani #Angels pic.twitter.com/8jUCOVlany – Anaheim Sports (@ AnaheimSports1) June 18, 2021

While in the third and last confrontation of both players, Miguel Cabrera He went the same way as the first shift, being struck out for the second time in the same game against shipments of Shohei ohtani.

He was 2-0 with a pitch off the Angels’ best pitcher in the MLB.

Here the video:

Shohei Ohtani’s slider is FILTH 🤢 pic.twitter.com/8kA9aIoTvV – Dillard Barnhart (@BarnHasSpoken) June 18, 2021

Ohtani ended up pitching 6 innings with 5 hits, 1 run and 5 strikeouts, leaving the game 2-1 in his favor for the victory.