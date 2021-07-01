Shohei Ohtani vs. Giancarlo Stanton with the bases loaded

The pitcher Shohei ohtani his face was seen before the slugger Giancarlo stanton with the bases loaded at Yankee Stadium in LA MLB.

Through the game of Yankees of New York and the Anaheim Angels, Giancarlo Stanton went to bat with the bases loaded before the pitcher’s sends with the most lethal splitter of this season, Shohei ohtani, who has been one of the best pitchers in the American League.

Giancarlo stanton did not forgive Shohei ohtani, he hit a red-hot line down left field to drive in a run and keep the bases loaded.

Giancarlo Stanton and Gleyber Torres single to tie this game at two! pic.twitter.com/TKSuvKNyiY – Talkin ‘Yanks (@TalkinYanks) June 30, 2021

Ohtani unfortunately did not have good control in the first inning, allowing 7 runs in just 0.2 innings of work against the New York Yankees, his ERA went from almost 2.00 to 3.50. This has been his worst outing of the season.

On the next turn Giancarlo stanton He applied the same dose, but against Alex Claudio, who is now hitting 272. with 15 homers and 39 RBIs in MLB 2021. While he hasn’t been able to hit home runs in a row, he has kept hitting singles that make a difference.