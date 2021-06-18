Shohei Ohtani to participate in the 2021 MLB Home Run Derby

The Japanese Shohei ohtani will participate in the home run derby of the season MLB 2021 in Colorado.

The official account of the MLB announced to Shohei ohtani as the first participant of the home run derby which will take place in Colorado at the Rockies stadium after changing it from the city of Atlanta.

Ohtani was the winner of the 2016 home run competition in the Japanese League, and he is the first Japan to participate in the MLB event. And last but not least, it’s possible to see him start the All-Star Game as a designated hitter, pitch in the game, and win the HR derby, all in 24 hours.

Shohei ohtani He announced it through his personal Instagram account, where he wore a shirt with the name “HR derby” on his back.

Here the video:

Shohei ohtani who is considered the player with the most tools in the home run derby For being second in the AL home run lead and also throwing at a certain level that many pitchers would like, not only is he going for his first all-star, but he is looking to win the home run competition.

Many specialists recommend that you should not participate in this event, as it is a player who is physically more forced than any other and if he participates there, he cannot rule out a possible injury. Multiple players are not the same again in the second half of the season after going to the home run derby.

Shohei ohtani He is the only player of the 2021 season to have three home runs that have gone 115 miles or more from his bat, that is to say, that on top of having about 19 and leading his team, he is also one of the hardest hitters.