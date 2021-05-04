Shohei Ohtani tied home run lead against Rays’ best pitcher

The Japanese of the Anaheim Angels, Shohei ohtani, hit a beastly home run off the best pitcher of the Tampa Rays in the MLB.

Through the Tampa Rays’ game against the Anaheim Angels, Ohtani was unable to pitch due to a sore elbow, however, he is making himself felt with his wood from the first inning off Tyler Glasnow’s shipments.

Glasnow is one of the most dominant pitchers in the American League and throughout the MLB, however, has not been able to with the wood of Shohei ohtani, who is 3-2 with a double and a home run.

This was the Japanese’s ninth so far this season, tying with JD Martínez, Kris Bryant, Nick Castellanos and Ronald Acuña Jr. as the leaders in that department. That home run traveled to 457 feet with a 100-mile start.

Here the videos:

In the race to 10 HRs, Ohtani has entered the chat. pic.twitter.com/fKBiPxmJmb – MLB (@MLB) May 4, 2021