Shohei Ohtani showed respect to Miguel Cabrera after hitting him with a ball

The Japanese Shohei ohtani he hit a ball at Miguel Cabrera and then he showed respect in the middle of the MLB game.

Through the Anaheim Angels’ game against the Detroit Tigers, Shohei ohtani hit a 94 mile fastball on one shoulder to the legendary Miguel Cabrera, who rolled a bit down the batter’s cage and got to his feet seconds later.

Shohei ohtani he mimicked that he was mad at himself for hitting the ball. Later, when the Japanese reached the initial by a base on ball, Miguel Cabrera in game form he threw a punch at him, making baseball even more fun and playing like a 38-year-old boy.

Here the videos;

Miguel Cabrera and Shohei Ohtani have had a handful of hilarious interactions at first base tonight. This is probably the best one (Cabrera was hit by an Ohtani pitch earlier in the game). pic.twitter.com/A3VV8lnaOw – Brent Maguire (@ bmags94) June 18, 2021