Shohei Ohtani shone again in his return to the mound against the Rangers

The Japanese Shohei ohtani He showed off from the mound against the Texas Rangers after his return to the mound after a few days of inactivity in the MLB.

The Anaheim Angels were involved in some coronavirus problems, while Shohei Ohtani was placed on the disabled list due to a blister on one of his pitching fingers.

However, Shohei ohtani He came back in style despite having a limit of 80 pitches, he threw 4 innings allowing just one hit without runs, with six walks and seven strikeouts.

Now so far this season, Shohei ohtani He has a 1-0 record with 8.2 innings pitched and 14 strikeouts. It should be noted that 10 of those 14 strikeouts have been with his 89 to 92 miles per hour splitter that he has been throwing since he debuted in the MLB.

Shohei Ohtani became the first pitcher in the MLB with a 4-inning or fewer start and no earned runs that also included six walks and 7 strikeouts.

Here are the videos of their releases:

Shohei Ohtani with that 97mph fastball and 91mph Splitter (swinging k), overlay. Nuts. pic.twitter.com/aFKL6oyfZ9 – The Game Day MLB (@TheGameDayMLB) April 21, 2021

Shohei Ohtani, Filthy 2 pitch sequence (75mph Curve and 89mph Splitter) 😷 pic.twitter.com/5aO8F1ZgXl – Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 21, 2021

Shohei Ohtani, Nasty 89mph Splitter. 😨 pic.twitter.com/vlOhAx5gmz – Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 21, 2021

Contrasting performance for Shohei Ohtani, where he did not have full control of his game, but allowed no run: 4 innings, 1 hit, 6 BB, 7K 👈

80 picheos, 37 strikes 🧐pic.twitter.com / 9yTmfDnMQI – Ball in Orbit (@Pelotaenorbita) April 21, 2021