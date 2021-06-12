Shohei Ohtani remains untouchable with the Angels in the Major Leagues

The Japanese Shohei ohtani hit a pitcher with a hot line on the body in the middle of the Angels game and D-Backs in the MLB.

Through the game of the Anaheim Angels and the Arizona Diamondbacks, Shohei ohtani did everything from pitching 5 innings with 2 runs and 8 strikeouts, hitting an RBI double and hitting the opposing pitcher in less than two hours in the MLB.

However, the Japanese had a reaction of concern when he saw how he impacted one of his colleagues, that has always happened every time he feels that he hurts a player either with a hit or a ball.

Shohei ohtani He went to bat when a red-hot line hit Merrill Kelly’s body, which left him without much movement for a moment.

Here the video:

Ohtani hit Merrill Kelly with a line drive

What if, Shohei ohtani He flirted with victory after striking out 8 batters against the Arizona Diamondbacks and working 5 innings, and he was 3-for-1 with an RBI double.

Now Ohtani’s ERA is 2.85 in 47.1 innings of work with 68 strikeouts, he failed to conquer his third win of the season in the MLB. While his offense remains at 267 AVG. with 15 home runs, 15 doubles and 45 RBIs.