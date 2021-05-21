Shohei Ohtani reacts to terrible CB Bucknor better than we would have

Angels DH Shohei Ohtani. (Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)

Los Angeles Angels DH Shohei Ohtani took a strike on a questionable call from home plate umpire CB Bucknor with a muted reaction to express his displeasure.

Shohei Ohtani is having an incredible 2021. Unfortunately, MLB umpires can’t say the same.

On Thursday, Ohtani got a taste of some bad home plate umpiring courtesy of CB Bucknor, one of those officials with the dubious distinction of being well-known for getting calls wrong.

As the Angels battled the Twins, Bucknor’s questionable understanding of the strike zone… struck again.

Credit to Ohtani for keeping his reaction muted. Sometimes all you can do is shake your head in disgust.

Shohei struck out thanks to some questionable calls from CB Bucknor

The pitch shown was the second in a row with placement that didn’t look anywhere near the strike zone.

Here’s a look at the pitch chart to see how far outside those pitches were.

Whether or not that strikeout impacted the result of the game is anyone’s guess. The Angels faced a 5-3 deficit in the bottom of the sixth when Ohtani came to the plate.

The designated hitter and pitcher had a rough outing in general. I have struck out three times in three at-bats.