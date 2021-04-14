Shohei Ohtani proves he’s the Angels’ MVP

The Japanese of the Angels from Anaheim, Shohei ohtani, continues to make it clear that he is the MVP of his team, since he does not tire of batting in the season 2021 of the Major League Baseball -MLB, this Tuesday he hit his fourth home run of the year.

Say Shohei ohtani is synonymous with power and hits, the same that today they are putting them as the MVP of the Angels, even above Mike Trout, since this season 2021 of the Big leagues he is showing that he has offensive strength.

This Tuesday against the Royals, Ohtani He hit his fourth home run of the MLB 2021 and does not stop producing with Angels, being a hit between center and right field to discount a run for his team. This time he punished Danny Duffy with a hit from 431 feet.

Here’s the fourth home run:

Besides those four homers, Shohei ohtani He has also left good performances from the mound as a pitcher, showing that he is not up for games in the MLB and that without a doubt he wants to make history with his versatility in the game.

Also, the Japanese has achieved a series of records in the nascent season 2021 from MLB, being on par with great hitters like Aaron Judge, Gary Sánchez and Nelson Cruz, showing that he can hit as powerful as these mentioned.

In the last seven games, Shohei is hitting .423, two homers, nine RBIs and a total of 11 hits with the Angels on the MLB 2021.